Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 91.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95,809 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in National Instruments by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 16,362 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 277,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,734,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

NATI opened at $36.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.88. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $47.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $301.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

In other National Instruments news, CMO Carla Pineyro Sublett sold 5,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $199,600.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,946.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

