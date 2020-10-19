Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,038 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IIVI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in II-VI in the second quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the second quarter valued at $27,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IIVI stock opened at $45.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. II-VI Incorporated has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $52.97.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $746.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.58 million. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that II-VI Incorporated will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

IIVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on II-VI in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. 140166 reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.66.

In related news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $761,685.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 253,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,292,663.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

