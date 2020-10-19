Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 7,600 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.08% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DHIL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $139.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $449.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.06. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.00 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.63.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.25 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 19.64%.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

