Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 9,972 Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 67.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth about $420,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

CMCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Sidoti increased their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Shares of CMCO opened at $37.16 on Monday. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $42.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average of $31.05.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $139.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.09 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.