Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Stock Position in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 230,420 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.09% of Ruth's Hospitality Group worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group by 503.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 855,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 713,295 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 123,672 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RUTH stock opened at $11.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96. The stock has a market cap of $392.88 million, a P/E ratio of -187.50 and a beta of 2.08.

Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.02. Ruth's Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens raised shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.45.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

