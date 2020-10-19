Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $542,000 Stock Position in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Bancorp were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,441 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 48,317 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,342 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,153 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 36,679 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,034 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. 22.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John A. Koutsos bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,664. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enterprise Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Enterprise Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

EBTC stock opened at $22.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $267.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.47. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.27 and a 52-week high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.54 million during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

Enterprise Bancorp Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services primarily in the Greater Merrimack Valley, Nashoba Valley, and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial and retail deposit products, including transactional checking accounts, non-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

