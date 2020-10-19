TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Stock Position Lessened by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,800 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.22% of TimkenSteel worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,324,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 75,245 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 167,381 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TMST shares. BNP Paribas raised TimkenSteel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cowen raised their target price on TimkenSteel from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised TimkenSteel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

TMST opened at $4.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.49. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

