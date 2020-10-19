Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,980 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.05% of Assembly Biosciences worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atom Investors LP grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 7.4% in the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 144,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,583,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,933,000 after purchasing an additional 97,393 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 2,008.6% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 157,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 78.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 357,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 157,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 431.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ASMB. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ ASMB opened at $15.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.81. Assembly Biosciences Inc has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $513.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $39.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.54 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 136.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences Inc will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.