Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $619,000 Stock Holdings in Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Akoustis Technologies worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AKTS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 137,524 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $841,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $787,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 751.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 79,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 392,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 75,320 shares in the last quarter. 38.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AKTS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a report on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Akoustis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS opened at $7.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.52. Akoustis Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,018.99% and a negative return on equity of 81.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $59,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 248,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,662.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,937,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,083,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,150 shares of company stock valued at $981,375 in the last 90 days. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

