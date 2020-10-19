Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $555,000 Holdings in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,794 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of MeiraGTx worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGTX. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in MeiraGTx in the second quarter worth about $251,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,713,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,497,000 after buying an additional 131,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 668,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after buying an additional 322,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGTX stock opened at $13.54 on Monday. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $22.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average is $13.53. The company has a market capitalization of $505.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 331.44% and a negative return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Sunday, August 16th. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. MeiraGTx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 15,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $216,580.59. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

