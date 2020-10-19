Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 985 Shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hooker Furniture were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Hooker Furniture during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Hooker Furniture by 29.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hooker Furniture during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Hooker Furniture during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Hooker Furniture during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Hooker Furniture alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $29.86 on Monday. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $30.20. The company has a market capitalization of $355.04 million, a P/E ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.34.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. Hooker Furniture had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $130.54 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th.

HOFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Hooker Furniture from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Hooker Furniture from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hooker Furniture from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company operates through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.