Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $555,000 Stock Position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of MeiraGTx worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in MeiraGTx by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in MeiraGTx by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in MeiraGTx by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the first quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the second quarter valued at $251,000. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 15,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $216,580.59. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGTX opened at $13.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average is $13.53. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.37.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 331.44% and a negative return on equity of 30.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

