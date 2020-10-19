Short Interest in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Increases By 43.9%

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the September 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSE:HIE opened at $6.27 on Monday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $12.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.08.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.
