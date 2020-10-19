Short Interest in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Increases By 43.9%

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the September 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:HIE opened at $6.27 on Monday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $12.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 17.4% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the second quarter worth about $61,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 94.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 56,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 27,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 150.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 39,162 shares in the last quarter.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

