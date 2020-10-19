Short Interest in BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S (NASDAQ:BKEPP) Grows By 44.8%

BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S (NASDAQ:BKEPP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the September 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BKEPP opened at $5.93 on Monday. BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $5.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.55.

About BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

