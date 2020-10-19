Short Interest in BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S (NASDAQ:BKEPP) Grows By 44.8%

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S (NASDAQ:BKEPP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the September 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BKEPP opened at $5.93 on Monday. BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $5.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.55.

About BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 30,647 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc.
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 30,647 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc.
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $288,000 Investment in Royal Gold, Inc
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $288,000 Investment in Royal Gold, Inc
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 2,382 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc.
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 2,382 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc.
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 103,534 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc.
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 103,534 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc.
20,762 Shares in Banco Macro SA ADR Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.
20,762 Shares in Banco Macro SA ADR Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $303,000 in Zovio Inc
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $303,000 in Zovio Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report