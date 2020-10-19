China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) Short Interest Up 44.1% in September

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the September 15th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 511,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of China Finance Online stock opened at $9.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.46. China Finance Online has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $31.40.

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.32%. The business had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded China Finance Online from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

China Finance Online Company Profile

China Finance Online Co Limited; together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for China Finance Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Finance Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc.
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc.
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 30,647 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc.
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 30,647 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc.
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $288,000 Investment in Royal Gold, Inc
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $288,000 Investment in Royal Gold, Inc
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 2,382 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc.
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 2,382 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc.
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 103,534 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc.
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 103,534 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc.
20,762 Shares in Banco Macro SA ADR Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.
20,762 Shares in Banco Macro SA ADR Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report