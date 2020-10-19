China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) Short Interest Up 44.1% in September

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the September 15th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 511,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of China Finance Online stock opened at $9.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.46. China Finance Online has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $31.40.

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.32%. The business had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded China Finance Online from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

China Finance Online Company Profile

China Finance Online Co Limited; together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

