Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd (NYSE:GDO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd (NYSE:GDO) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
GDO opened at $17.47 on Monday. Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average of $16.43.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%.
About Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.