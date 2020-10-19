Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd (NYSE:GDO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd (NYSE:GDO) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GDO opened at $17.47 on Monday. Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average of $16.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd by 57.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $624,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 41,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd by 6.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the period.

About Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

