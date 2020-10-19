China Fund Inc (NYSE:CHN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Fund Inc (NYSE:CHN) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in China Fund by 7.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of China Fund by 8.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in shares of China Fund by 11.5% during the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 46,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of China Fund by 34.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 9,166 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Fund during the first quarter worth about $199,000.

Shares of NYSE:CHN opened at $27.24 on Monday. China Fund has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.97.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

