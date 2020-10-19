Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Short Interest Up 44.7% in September

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,400 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the September 15th total of 90,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SYX stock opened at $24.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.63. Systemax has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $908.64 million, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.20. Systemax had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $242.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Systemax will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Systemax by 19.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Systemax by 5.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Systemax by 76.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Systemax by 6.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 8,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Systemax by 55.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

