Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 145,400 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the September 15th total of 100,300 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 96,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of Organovo stock opened at $9.66 on Monday. Organovo has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $18.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Organovo had a negative net margin of 798.68% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Organovo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Organovo in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Organovo by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 100,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Organovo by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 35,743 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Organovo in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops bioprinted human tissues based on its 3D human tissue platform technology that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

