Short Interest in McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Rises By 45.4%

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a growth of 45.4% from the September 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 391.0 days.
OTCMKTS MCCRF opened at $0.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.34. McCoy Global has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.50.
About McCoy Global
