Short Interest in McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Rises By 45.4%

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a growth of 45.4% from the September 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 391.0 days.

OTCMKTS MCCRF opened at $0.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.34. McCoy Global has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.50.

About McCoy Global

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity, as well as supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

