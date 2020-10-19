Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a growth of 45.4% from the September 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of Telefonica stock opened at $3.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.00, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Telefonica has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $8.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter. Telefonica had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 12.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Telefonica will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonica in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Telefonica by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 79,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonica by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 44,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,454 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telefonica by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,185,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 731,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Telefonica by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 541,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonica

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

