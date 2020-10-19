La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the September 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LZB. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of La-Z-Boy from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on La-Z-Boy from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 24.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 22,179 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 5.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 165.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 26,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LZB opened at $35.89 on Monday. La-Z-Boy has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $37.48. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.59.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.74 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 12.42%. La-Z-Boy’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

