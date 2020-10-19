Short Interest in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) Increases By 45.8%

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the September 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 344,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTGX stock opened at $20.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.79. The stock has a market cap of $766.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.42% and a negative net margin of 438.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

