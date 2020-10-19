STRATEGIC ASSET/SH SH (OTCMKTS:LEAS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

STRATEGIC ASSET/SH SH (OTCMKTS:LEAS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the September 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 278,340,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LEAS stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. STRATEGIC ASSET/SH SH has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

Strategic Asset Leasing Inc, a development stage company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating mining energy reserves worldwide. It is also involved in the wholesale distribution of lithium and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Mammoth Energy Group, Inc and changed its name to Strategic Asset Leasing Inc in November 2014.

