Endonovo Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:ENDV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Endonovo Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:ENDV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the September 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ENDV opened at $0.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12. Endonovo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $10.60.

Endonovo Therapeutics Company Profile

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc develops non-invasive electrocuetical devices for regenerative medicine. It is developing Electroceutical Therapy for the treatment of pain and post-surgical edema with a concentration on cosmetic surgeries, including breast augmentation, reduction and reconstruction surgery, rhinoplasty, and liposuction procedures.

