Endonovo Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:ENDV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Endonovo Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:ENDV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the September 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ENDV opened at $0.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12. Endonovo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $10.60.
Endonovo Therapeutics Company Profile
Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Endonovo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endonovo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.