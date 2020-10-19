Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $149,700.00 in Stock

Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $149,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,690,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,280,287.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total transaction of $149,200.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,370 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $35,336.70.

On Thursday, September 10th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,146 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $108,976.50.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 279 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $4,221.27.

On Friday, September 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 900 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $14,364.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $161,800.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,647 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $40,128.52.

On Friday, August 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 297 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $4,484.70.

On Tuesday, August 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 407 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $6,145.70.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,468 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $86,339.72.

Legacy Housing stock opened at $15.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.73. Legacy Housing Corp has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.85. The firm has a market cap of $366.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.32 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 13.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Legacy Housing Corp will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $999,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 13,554 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Legacy Housing by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Legacy Housing by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 255,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the period. 16.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEGH has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oak Ridge Financial Services upgraded shares of Legacy Housing to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

