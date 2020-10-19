CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) EVP Sells $126,704.01 in Stock

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 3,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $126,704.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,344 shares in the company, valued at $599,490.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CRAI stock opened at $40.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day moving average of $39.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CRA International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.96 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $313.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.49.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. CRA International had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $123.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CRA International, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in CRA International by 2.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in CRA International by 195.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 193,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 127,895 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CRA International by 4.2% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 100,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in CRA International by 9.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CRA International during the second quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRAI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of CRA International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

