Head to Head Analysis: Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) & Yirendai (OTCMKTS:YRD)

Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) and Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Mitesco and Yirendai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitesco N/A N/A -9,949.81% Yirendai 6.80% 10.44% 4.49%

4.9% of Yirendai shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Mitesco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.2% of Yirendai shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mitesco and Yirendai’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitesco N/A N/A -$3.88 million N/A N/A Yirendai $1.24 billion 0.26 $165.99 million $1.78 1.93

Yirendai has higher revenue and earnings than Mitesco.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mitesco and Yirendai, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitesco 0 0 0 0 N/A Yirendai 3 0 0 0 1.00

Yirendai has a consensus target price of $3.70, indicating a potential upside of 7.87%. Given Yirendai’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yirendai is more favorable than Mitesco.

Risk and Volatility

Mitesco has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yirendai has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yirendai beats Mitesco on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mitesco Company Profile

Mitesco Inc. focuses on developing a portfolio of companies that provide healthcare technology solutions. It intends to develop a suite of offerings aimed at enhancing healthcare throughout the supply chain and to end-users. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Mitesco Inc. in April 2020. Mitesco Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado.

Yirendai Company Profile

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Yirendai Ltd. is a subsidiary of Creditease Holdings (Cayman) Limited.

