Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Insider Sells $160,000.00 in Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Adam Christopher Ellis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zumiez alerts:

On Monday, September 14th, Adam Christopher Ellis sold 2,772 shares of Zumiez stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $83,160.00.

ZUMZ stock opened at $32.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.71. Zumiez Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $35.68.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.34 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. TheStreet raised Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Zumiez from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 30.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,041,359 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,512,000 after purchasing an additional 245,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Zumiez by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $12,758,000 after acquiring an additional 75,110 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Zumiez by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 735,458 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $20,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Zumiez by 95.8% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 373,325 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 182,658 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Zumiez in the second quarter worth approximately $9,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.