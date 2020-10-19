Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) CEO Sells $172,300.00 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $172,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,083,079 shares in the company, valued at $37,322,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cedric Francois also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, September 15th, Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $154,800.00.

On Thursday, August 20th, Cedric Francois sold 3,457 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $103,710.00.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Cedric Francois sold 1,543 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $46,290.00.

Shares of APLS opened at $34.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 14.72 and a quick ratio of 14.72. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $45.04.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.23). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,127,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,470,000 after purchasing an additional 37,561 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,582,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 20,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.