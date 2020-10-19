Barclays Boosts Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $54.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

KNX stock opened at $40.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.96. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,500 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $107,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,293.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,318 shares in the company, valued at $440,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,922 shares of company stock valued at $9,229,179. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,595,000 after acquiring an additional 59,129 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth $2,359,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth $2,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

