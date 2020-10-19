Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $163.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KMB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.88.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Shares of KMB opened at $153.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.39. Kimberly Clark has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 47.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,372,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,339 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 37.3% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,332,000 after acquiring an additional 677,173 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 10.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,381,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,560,000 after acquiring an additional 221,466 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 4.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,242,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,959,000 after acquiring an additional 97,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 7.8% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,872,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,609,000 after acquiring an additional 134,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.