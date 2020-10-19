New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EDU. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $164.90 on Monday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12-month low of $102.01 and a 12-month high of $173.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 69.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.91 and a 200 day moving average of $134.63.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $986.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,218,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,613,000 after purchasing an additional 747,773 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,137,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,856,000 after buying an additional 1,198,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,044,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,511,000 after buying an additional 174,371 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,916,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,806,000 after buying an additional 230,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,638,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,602,000 after buying an additional 1,338,604 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

