New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EDU. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,218,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,613,000 after buying an additional 747,773 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,137,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,856,000 after buying an additional 1,198,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,044,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,511,000 after buying an additional 174,371 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,916,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,806,000 after buying an additional 230,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,638,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,602,000 after buying an additional 1,338,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $164.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.63. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $102.01 and a 1-year high of $173.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.58 and a beta of 1.20.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $986.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

