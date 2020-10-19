e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) to report $68.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.00 million. e.l.f. Beauty reported sales of $67.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year sales of $296.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $289.80 million to $307.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $318.40 million, with estimates ranging from $307.20 million to $332.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $64.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.55 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 5.46%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ELF. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

In related news, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $55,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 84,518 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $1,681,063.02. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,024 shares of company stock valued at $4,728,614. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 79.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 295,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 130,900 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth $275,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $21.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average is $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.81 and a beta of 2.20. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $22.14.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

