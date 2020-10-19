Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.69 Million

Analysts expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to report $35.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.58 million. Höegh LNG Partners posted sales of $36.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full year sales of $142.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $142.29 million to $142.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $141.76 million, with estimates ranging from $141.17 million to $142.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Höegh LNG Partners.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $34.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.46 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 20.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Höegh LNG Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,862,313 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,120,000 after purchasing an additional 79,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 142,220 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 199,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 93,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 40,086 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,851 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 15,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HMLP opened at $11.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.88. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Höegh LNG Partners (HMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.