Analysts Anticipate 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $126.06 Million

Brokerages forecast that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will report $126.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $126.65 million. 8X8 posted sales of $109.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year sales of $520.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $515.40 million to $525.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $615.70 million, with estimates ranging from $597.10 million to $640.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $121.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.74 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 63.36%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EGHT. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.11.

In related news, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 6,902 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $104,358.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vikram Verma sold 2,852 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $46,972.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,972.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,961 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in 8X8 by 1,690.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in 8X8 by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in 8X8 by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EGHT opened at $16.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.97. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $21.57. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.96.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

