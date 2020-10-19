Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) will report sales of $1.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.07 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $8.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $8.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.71 million to $10.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $23.00 million, with estimates ranging from $4.70 million to $68.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.22) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,237.00% and a negative return on equity of 211.27%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RETA. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.50.

Shares of RETA stock opened at $112.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.66. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $88.17 and a 12 month high of $257.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,375.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 53.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,019 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

