$242.53 Million in Sales Expected for Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) will announce sales of $242.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spire’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $236.62 million and the highest is $248.43 million. Spire posted sales of $225.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.51 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Spire from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Spire from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

NYSE SR opened at $56.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.08. Spire has a 1-year low of $50.58 and a 1-year high of $87.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.6225 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 66.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 145.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 77.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 12.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

