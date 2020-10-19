Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.35 Million

Analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will post $72.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $81.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.30 million. Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $43.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $274.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $249.20 million to $294.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $248.62 million, with estimates ranging from $224.60 million to $294.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $77.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.81 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 25.60%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MBIN shares. TheStreet downgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Merchants Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

MBIN stock opened at $21.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.66. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.50%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 89,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 17,953 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 14,850 shares during the period. 21.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

