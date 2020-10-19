$12.78 Million in Sales Expected for Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) will report $12.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.75 million. Airgain posted sales of $13.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year sales of $49.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.40 million to $49.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $61.24 million, with estimates ranging from $59.02 million to $64.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Airgain.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.18. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 million.

AIRG has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upgraded Airgain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Airgain in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other news, VP Kevin Thill sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $1,022,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 134,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,221.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRG. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Airgain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Airgain by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Airgain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Airgain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Airgain by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG opened at $13.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.80. Airgain has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $14.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.58 million, a P/E ratio of -68.15 and a beta of 1.45.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

See Also: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airgain (AIRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.