Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,291 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 231.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,606,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,289,657 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,565,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,553 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,948,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,456,000 after acquiring an additional 162,621 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,841,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,931,000 after acquiring an additional 436,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,195,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,326,000 after acquiring an additional 474,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Shares of HP stock opened at $14.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 4.09. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $47.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.02.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $317.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

HP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. B. Riley downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.59.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.