Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $384,000 Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,692 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,606,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,682,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,837 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 370.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,873,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,132,000 after buying an additional 1,474,854 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,614,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,557,000 after buying an additional 760,150 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 37.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,183,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,105,000 after buying an additional 323,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,949.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 307,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,066,000 after buying an additional 297,865 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMC opened at $114.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.33 and a 12 month high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,942.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $476,318.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,957.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

