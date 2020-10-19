Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 6,809 Shares of Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,809 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.18% of Ryerson worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 8.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 5.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 24.8% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 15.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 61.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryerson alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RYI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ryerson from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ryerson from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ryerson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

Ryerson stock opened at $7.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $286.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average is $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Ryerson Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $12.54.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $771.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.00 million. Ryerson had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Corp will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.