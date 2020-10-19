Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $411,000 Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 240.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,833 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in AeroVironment by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised AeroVironment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. William Blair raised AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $75.00 on Monday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.54 and a 200-day moving average of $69.06.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.