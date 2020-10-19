Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,782 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,553,594 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 106,753 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,760,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $38,642,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $3,210,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $374,015.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,877.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,771 shares of company stock valued at $12,220,943 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $109.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.39, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $114.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.