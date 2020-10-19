Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $418,000 Stock Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBZ. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in CBIZ by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CBIZ by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 749,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,670,000 after buying an additional 55,044 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in CBIZ by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 667,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after buying an additional 114,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in CBIZ by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 110,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBIZ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $24.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.61. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.26.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $236.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.30 million. Analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 259,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,810.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $839,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 320,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,469,892.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,900 shares of company stock worth $1,333,475 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

