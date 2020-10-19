Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 41,118 Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.14% of Conn’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CONN. State Street Corp increased its stake in Conn’s by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 403,966 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Conn’s by 338.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Conn’s by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Conn’s by 225.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 121,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 83,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Conn’s by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN opened at $12.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $355.45 million, a P/E ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 2.37. Conn’s Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.56.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $366.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.69 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Conn’s Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Conn’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.08.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

