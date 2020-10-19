Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 54,111 The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 54,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.16% of The Manitowoc as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Towle & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,571,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,093,000 after buying an additional 30,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after buying an additional 137,417 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 647,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 31,013 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,406,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTW opened at $8.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.64 million, a PE ratio of 48.22 and a beta of 1.90. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.62.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.06. The Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.42 million. Analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

MTW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.71.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

