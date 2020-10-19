EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,918 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in EQT were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,606,000. LSP Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,397,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,973,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,443 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 1,146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,650,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,323 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,579,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on EQT in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Friday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on EQT from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.07.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $14.71 on Monday. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. The business had revenue of $527.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

